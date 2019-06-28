Summer Heat to Summer Storms

While fog is not as widespread this morning, there still some along the immediate coast that we’ll have to shake off. Those coastal low clouds and areas of fog will fade for some hazy sun this afternoon as beach temps hover near 80. Meantime, inland, it’ll run close to 90. Fortunately, the humidity won’t be all that high as dew points drop into 50s.

This weekend features a mixed bag of weather. While we’ll have summer warmth and some breaks of sun tomorrow, we’ll also have some scattered showers and storms. A few spotty showers are possible through midday, but the better chance for isolated strong to severe storms is in the afternoon. Especially close to and south of the Mass Pike. Strong gusts and frequent lightning is the main threat with these storms.

Sunday, more scattered storms develop midday. With lots of cold air aloft, a few of those storms will contain hail. Bottom line… the weekend is not a washout, but if you have outdoor activities planned, keep an eye to the sky and have a place to go inside to ride out a passing storm or two.

Vacation week next week? The overall pattern is looking good for some solid summer weather. Sure, a day or two may catch a passing storm, but much of the time will be rain free. Highs start the week near 80 and finish it near 90.