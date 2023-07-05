7Weather- Feeling a little more pep to your step today with the sunshine? It’s nice to see it. We’ll have the sun, and it’ll feel hot and humid today.

Temperatures started off mild this morning in the mid/upper 60s. Sunshine has been quick to clear any fog. We’ll see a lot of sunshine with some clouds forming this afternoon. It’ll feel hot and humid as highs head for the upper 80s/near 90° and dew points reach the upper 60s/low 70s. A light northwest wind becomes southwest this afternoon. Sea breezes will keep coastal towns in the low/mid 80s.

Boston hasn’t hit 90° yet this year. As of today, we’re tied 7th for the latest first 90°+ in the city. While the heat builds inland today and tomorrow, I think the sea breeze will keep temperatures in 80s. Friday, Boston could crack 90° as a southwest wind should be strong enough to keep the onshore breeze away.

Red Sox take on the Rangers again tonight. It’ll be warm and humid. A light south/southwest wind will push out to The Green Monster.

A ridge aloft will continue to build into tomorrow. That’ll warm the temperatures above us. That along with some sun will warm our temperatures at the surface to near 90°. If you’re spending time outside, stay hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen as the UV Index stays high. Luckily, over the next few days the storm chances won’t be high. We’ll keep a slight, daily chance for pop-up storms the rest of the week.

Enjoy the sun today!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black