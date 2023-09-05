Back to school, back to work, and… back to some more summer weather. High temps yesterday ran close to 80 at the coast and near 90 inland. Today, it’ll be about the same, just even a couple degrees warmer. That’ll put temps 80-85 at the coast and 89-92 inland. There is a heat advisory in place for southern NH, away from the coast, and back into the CT river valley. That’s where the heat index will run 95-99 the next couple of afternoons. No school, no work for you today? You have a nice beach day ahead, just watch out for a few rip currents out there. Waves run 3-5 feet as well.

The heat peaks for many of us Thursday with highs 90-94. That’s when Boston will have the best chance of hitting 90 since the sea breeze likely keeps it below 90 today and tomorrow. The best chance of nearing records will be inland too over the next few days. Worcester will be very close to tying the record today and Thursday. Boston’s record on Thursday to beat is 102 set in 1881! So even at 90, we won’t be close. Humidity remains high through the week. Scattered shower and storms start to pop this weekend, with the highest chance inland late Friday and Saturday afternoons.