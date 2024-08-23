We’ve certainly had a cooler week this week, feeling like Autumn in the mornings, but this weekend we’ll be back in business feeling like summer.

After a cooler morning in the 50s and 60s, Saturday’s highs will bounce back to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and it will be a little bit cooler at the beaches.

Sunday will be another beautiful day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, at the beaches, expect temperatures to only reach the mid to upper 70s. Most of the day looks dry but we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm in the evening.

Sunday will be a bit sticky in terms of humidity, but not oppressively so.

However, that changes Monday.

With increased cloudiness, highs Monday will dip to the upper 70s. With how high that humidity is though, it’ll certainly feel warmer. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we’ve got chances for storms that day.

Tuesday will be similar in terms of temperatures, but there’s only just a chance for some isolated showers. Wednesday we’ll be back toward 80 with a low-end chance for a stray shower. Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with partly sunny skies.