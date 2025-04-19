We’re waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Considering our normal high is 58° for Boston, this will be a good launching pad to get us near 80° today! There’s a risk for showers today. Then we’ll be dry for your Easter Sunday. Both days it will be a bit windy.

Today we’ll have intervals of clouds and sunshine. There are a couple periods where those clouds could bring some showers. There’s a chance midday/early afternoon north. I think our best chance will be past 6 pm. Showers slide from northwest to southeast through this evening through about 11 pm. There could be a rumble of thunder early evening as well.

We’re in the warm sector of a weather system. Warm air will continue to work in on a southwest wind. It will gust 30+ mph at times. You’ll also feel a bit of humidity today too with dew points heading up near 60°.

Don’t mind the wind, dodging some rain drops or a touch of humidity, and you’re ready for a summer-like feel? Today is for you! Highs will be in the upper 70s/low 80s! The warmest spots will be in northern MetroWest and the Merrimack Valley. Temperatures won’t be as high on the South Coast, Cape and Islands thanks to the wind coming in off the chilly Atlantic waters. But 60s and upper 50s doesn’t seem so bad.

Those showers we get this evening are associated with a cold front that will switch up the weather for tomorrow. Temperatures won’t be as warm, and it will feel drier. We’ll see more sunshine. It will be windy. All things considered, I’ll take the wind if it means a dry day! Highs will be in the upper 50s/low 60s.

Marathon Monday looks good for runners and spectators. Temperatures start out near 40°, making their way through the 50s in the morning. Highs will be near 60°. An onshore breeze will keep temperatures in the 50s for Boston. Any sprinkles or showers holds off until the night into Tuesday.

Tuesday is our next chance for showers. Amounts stay light and favor the morning hours.

Temperatures look great for next week! As of now, Tuesday looks the warmest near 70°.

Weekend weather shout-out to the 2nd graders at Beechwood Knoll in Quincy! Thanks for inviting me to talk about the weather earlier this month. We made fog, talked about weather balloons and shared our own forecasts!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black