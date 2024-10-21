It was feeling like summer Monday across Massachusetts with many locations reaching into the 80s. Boston even tied its record high of 82 degrees. While we’ll be pretty warm a couple days this week, what goes up… must come down.

Tuesday will be another warm and gorgeous day. Highs will reach well into the mid to upper 70s. However, unlike Monday, it will be noticeably cooler at the coast only in the mid to upper 60s. The sun will be shining and it’ll stay dry.

Boston will be one of the cooler cities, including during the evening when we’ve got the Celtics game starting at 7 p.m.

Wednesday will be a repeat with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and the coast will be a little warmer than Tuesday in the low to mid 70s. The Cape will still be in the 60s. The sun will still be shining and we can’t rule out a stray sprinkle in the evening. Unfortunately, that won’t make a dent in our drought which is only worsening every week that goes by without any real rain.

Thursday is when it all comes crashing down. Highs will cool to the upper 50 and low 60s for everyone; even at the coast and the Cape. There could be an isolated shower in the morning, but generally dry with partly sunny skies. Again, that rain is needed.

Friday the cooldown continues further. Highs will be a couple of degrees cooler than Thursday, although skies will be completely sunny and dry. Saturday: low 60s and partly sunny. Sunday is looking downright chilly with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with a chilly breeze. Monday will be bright and cool in the low 50s.

And that’s the kind of weather we should be seeing this time of year considering how close we are to a few key dates…