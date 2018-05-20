Summer-Like Sunday, Drier Monday

What a difference a day makes, especially for New England weather. Yesterday, we were much more spring-like with clouds and rain. Today, we’re turning the page to much more summer-like conditions, including a few downpours and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

As far as rainfall, yesterday most spots got at least a quarter of an inch, while the Cape & Islands received closer to an inch. With the unseasonably cool conditions along with the rain, Saturday was a relief for those with spring-time allergies. However, the pollen count will be on the rise to start off the work week as drier conditions pop back in.

This is the time of year with a lot of outdoor ceremonies for graduation, weddings, as well as celebrations, so with the thunderstorm threat this afternoon, let’s go over timing and location.

By 2PM, a broken line of storms will slide in from the NW, crossing over southern NH, and entering northeast MA, the line will stretch back towards Worcester at that point, as well. These will be fast-moving storms with heavy downpours at times, meaning we could see some ponding on the roadways, so be mindful of that while traveling this afternoon. Also, a good reminder- When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors. We could see frequent lightning with a few of these cells.

By 4PM, the broken line slides south and east, over the South Shore, Plymouth, Taunton, and stretching into New Bedford. It could also clip northern tip of the Outer Cape by that point.

By 7PM, the line starts to fall apart. An isolated downpour is possible as the storm exits, mainly for the elbow of the Cape. Skies will continue to gradually clear from north to south overnight.

A dome of high pressure will take hold over New England for Monday, giving us a nice, sunny and comfortable start to the work week.

High pressure slides out by Tuesday afternoon, and by Tuesday evening we could see another system sliding in, which will be the next time we see rain in the forecast.

Then, the end of the week, we could see a slight cool down by Thursday, Friday looks like a night start to the holiday weekend, along with Saturday. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer to the all important unofficial start to summer, “Memorial Day Weekend”. In the meantime, check out the 7-day below: