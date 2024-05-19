For the rest of your Sunday, skies will be cloudy and temperatures cool in the 50s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 40s and low 50s again.

Monday will begin with clouds but by the afternoon sun will prevail. Temperatures will finally warm back up with highs in the low to mid 70s. If you’re on the coast, it’ll be cooler due to an easterly wind with highs only in the 60s.

Starting Tuesday, the wind shifts from the southwest. That’ll allow for a huge warm-up for pretty much everyone but the Cape. Highs will soar into the 80s and skies will stay bright. The Cape will stay in the 60s.

Wednesday will be a copy and paste day: very warm, nice and dry if you’re needing to get out to do some yard work.

Thursday will be just as warm, but we cannot rule out an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon or evening. While the summer-like temperatures may be welcome, unfortunately the humidity will uptick too. It won’t be oppressively humid those days, but it’ll definitely feel a bit muggy.