If you liked yesterday, you’ll love today. Temperatures will return to the 70s today, some of us will even knock on the door of 80°. While it’s calm this morning a wind will develop today as the warmth takes hold. It’s not a crazy windy day, but some gusts 25-30 mph are likely.

Tomorrow is still a nice day with more sunshine, it’s just a cooler day. Temperatures will fall back to the upper 60s (which is still mild for this time of year — our average high is 61°). The breeze will be back as well, but instead of a southwest wind, it’ll be from the northwest as the cooler air fills in.

Of course you don’t need me to tell you that there must be a cold front in there somewhere. That’ll pass through southern New England overnight tonight. The timing of it is pretty good, keeping the shower chance around the midnight timeframe. Your evening plans tonight will be fine, and you’ll be dry out the door tomorrow morning. But if you are an overnight commuter or worker, there will be a few passing showers around midnight for a few hours.

We dry out for a few days behind the front with a few more isolated showers that will move through on Friday, but Friday is not a washout.