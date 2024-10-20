It’s going to be another gorgeous day across Massachusetts, with even warmer weather on the way.

While we had another chilly start to the day, highs will reach the low to mid 70s. However, it’ll only reach the 60s for the Cape and the islands. There will be ample sunshine with a light wind.

The sunshine continues into the start of the week. So whatever you’ve got to do outdoors, maybe that raking, you can get it done!

It won’t exactly feel like raking weather, just because of how warm Monday is going to be. While the Cape and the islands will only reach the 60s, farther inland we’re talking the mid to upper 70s with many of us pushing 80 degrees.

Tuesday the picture-perfect weather continues! It’ll be a great day to get out and do some apple picking. The season is almost over so get out before it’s too late.

Highs Tuesday will be unseasonably warm again in the low to mid 70s. We’ve also got a big day Tuesday in Boston! The Celtics are back.

Wednesday will be bright, breezy and still warm in the mid to upper 70s.

The warmth comes to an end Thursday. Not only do we have chances for rain but highs will cool down to the low to mid 60s. No rain chances Friday and Saturday, but highs will continue to cool further to the 50s.