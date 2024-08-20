If you’re a fall weather-lover, enjoy the next few days — summer-like heat and storm chances are set to return.

For your Tuesday night, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. That will allow for another cool and crisp start to your Wednesday in the 50s.

For Wednesday, skies will be partly cloudy. While rain chances are highest in northern New England, we could still see a spot shower in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be cooler again in the low to mid 70s. Dew points will stay low and comfortable.

Thursday will be a similar day. Highs will reach the mid 70s and humidity will stay at bay.

Skies will be partly cloudy again, and we could see another spot shower in the afternoon or evening.

That rain chance dwindles on Friday. In fact, skies will be brighter and highs will be warmer in the upper 70s. Humidity will still be low and comfortable, though.

This weekend looks fantastic. Away from the coast: highs in the low 80s. However, along the coast and the Cape highs will only make it into the 70s. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny.

Monday will be warm in the low 80s and it’ll feel more humid. We’ve also got a chance for some spotty showers and thunderstorms that day, too.