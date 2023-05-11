Temperatures climbed to near 80° today give or take a degree one or two and that summer-like air is back again tomorrow. We also had a few isolated showers pop up this afternoon, and that chance of a few showers is back again tomorrow. The only difference is the showers that were confined to the afternoon today, may slide through in the morning too.

That said, it’s important to stress it’s not even close to a washout tomorrow. A few spotty showers or storms are possible but they’re again hit and miss. It looks like the rain chance tomorrow will come in two waves — one in the morning, one in the late afternoon with plenty of dry time in between. The screenshots below show future radar with an isolated shower in the morning, sunshine for the middle part of the day, and a pop up storm in the late afternoon. Far from a washout and it will again be a beautiful summer-like evening.

As we look forward to the weekend, we’ll keep the summer warmth around for Saturday but also that pop up storm chance. That storm chance again stays very low — only about a 10-20% chance and mostly confined to Southeast Massachusetts.

Of course Sunday is a big day, celebrating Mom and Mother Nature is giving us a gem of a day! While we will lose the 80s, we’ll have plenty of sun and temperatures that will still be close to average, if not slightly above.