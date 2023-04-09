Temperatures will be on the rise as a ridge of high pressure builds in this week. Highs are expected to be well above average, ranging from the mid 60s to mid 80s along with plenty of sunshine!

Monday will be the coolest day of the work week with temperatures expected in the 60s for most of the area.

However, by Tuesday temperatures climb into the 70s and will continue to rise, reaching 80s by the end of the week.

Record highs are likely on Friday for both Boston and Worcester, with forecast high temperatures likely to reach the mid 80s.

The unseasonably warm, dry weather does bring some concerns to the region however. With the dry weather tree pollen will be high to severe, and wild fire/brush fire risk will increase with the rising temperatures.