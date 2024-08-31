Get ready for some warmth and humidity today and Sunday, before temperatures go back down heading into Labor Day.

Today, highs will be warm in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, it will feel a lot warmer due to high dew points in the 60s. That means it’ll feel very humid. We’ll see more clouds than sun, and we can’t rule out a spot sprinkle. Most of us will stay dry, though.

Tonight will be muggy and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s. We’ve got chances for a few showers, too.

For Sunday, temperatures will be similar but the humidity will be even worse. Dew points will climb to the upper 60s and low 70s which is oppressive. We’ve got chances for hit-or-miss showers in the morning. While we’ll have plenty of dry time and a lull after that, we still can’t rule out an isolated storm in the late afternoon and early evening.

Labor Day is going to be a beautiful day, and the temperature will drop — but so does the humidity! Highs will be cooler in the mid 70s. Skies will be bright, and it will be refreshingly not humid.

The rest of next week looks fantastic. Tuesday through Friday, highs will be in the 70s with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be sunny throughout.