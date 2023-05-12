After reaching the lower 80s for many yesterday, we’ll step it up another notch today with temps heading up into the middle 80s for many. While most of the day is dry, the entire day is not. We’ll track a few scattered showers around 7-9am and then an isolated pop-up storm late this afternoon. With that said, large swaths of the day are dry with a mix of sun and clouds as temps soar to summer levels. The breeze is strong enough out of the west, that no sea breeze kicks in today.



Tomorrow, we’ll take a small step back with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s as winds turn more north. Brightest skies favor northern Mass and NH with more clouds toward the south coast. If there’s a spot shower/storm that pops up, it’ll be south of Route 44 in Southeast Mass. Even there, expect a mainly dry day.

Mother’s Day turns cooler, but we’re back to seasonable levels with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overall, it’ll be a great day across the region.

Early next week, Monday and Tuesday run in the 70s with a few scattered showers possible by Tuesday evening. A few showers linger into early Wednesday morning with some cooler air filtering in behind that front as highs hold in the 60s Wednesday.