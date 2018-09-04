Summer Now, Fall Ahead

Chalk up another scorcher yesterday as highs cracked 96 degrees in Boston, falling just 1 degree shy of the record for the date. It was the 21st time this year Boston hit 90. While it’ll be warm and humid today, it won’t be as hot as temps near 90 inland and reach the mid 80s at the coast, then fall back to near 80 with an ocean breeze kicking in by mid afternoon. While I’m not expecting a lot of rain, a pop up shower or two is possible for a few towns this afternoon. No severe weather is expected. Temps tonight fade back into the 60s to near 70.

Tomorrow, winds turn more south to southwest again, and that means we’ll warm to near 90 after morning clouds break for sun.

The longer range cool down is still in play as highs Friday-Monday fade back into the 70s. The best chance for rain during this timeframe won’t be until Sunday night and Monday, leaving the Pats forecast dry with temps near 70!

In the tropics, Gordon makes landfall late today/tonight near New Orleans/Biloxi. Heavy rain will be the main widespread threat along it’s path.

Florence is way out there in the Atlantic, nearing Bermuda 5 days from now. Whether it recurves out to sea or drifts back toward the U.S. Coastline 8-10 days out remains to be seen, but there’s plenty of time to watch it.

@clamberton7 – twitter