Editor’s Note…Meteorological Intern Tyler Hughes is tonight’s weather blog author. ~JR

Congratulations! We’ve almost officially made it to Summer. The not-so-great news, however, is that our gloomy weather pattern is showing no sign of letting up (yup, it’s the intern’s job to relay the bad news). For most of us, today was comfortable and mild aside from the occasional shower, although Western Mass got in on a couple of isolated downpours late this afternoon.

Tomorrow looks to be just as comfortable, but without the isolated showers we saw today. Sunshine prevails with highs in the low 70s, but an easterly wind will keep the coast, Cape and islands in the 60s throughout the day.

The Summer Solstice is also tomorrow at 10:57am. This means the sun will be at its highest point in the sky in the Northern Hemisphere. The astronomical start to the Summer season, it also marks the longest day of the year for us here in New England. In Boston, we will see over 15 hours of sunlight tomorrow – but this also means that the days just get shorter from here. As a matter of fact, by the time we reach September, we will already have lost over two hours of daylight.

Thursday afternoon, the high pressure that keeps things dry tomorrow will move off to our east, making way for moisture to move northward into New England. This works twofold, increasing the chance for showers and injecting humid, muggy air into the region. The best chance for showers will be Thursday afternoon and evening, and I think the majority will be focused south of the Mass Pike.

In the 7-day, tomorrow looks to be the only day that’s entirely dry, but don’t be too frightened by the icons! Much like the past few weeks, none of these days will be an all-out washout. Rather, the chances for showers/storms are scattered at best and there is some sunshine in the mix throughout.

Which brings me to a good point… although the past few weeks have seemed rainy, we’ve lacked any significant rainfall in the Boston area. As a matter of fact, we’re below average for June rainfall and over an inch and a half below average for rainfall so far in 2023.

That’s all for tonight – enjoy the longest day of the year tomorrow!

-Tyler