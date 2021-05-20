Summer Pattern Sticks Around

It’s an easy pattern to get used to isn’t it? Temps today will be similar to yesterday as ocean breezes hold temps around 65-70 degrees. Meantime inland, it’ll run close to 80 again. That bit of haze in the sky? That’s some wildfire smoke in the sky coming across Canada and into southern New England. Humidity stays low over the next couple of days, then comes up a bit Sunday. By Sunday, it’ll be quite warm too, 85-90!

While I don’t have a lot of rain in the forecast over the next 7 days, there will be a few scattered showers/storms this weekend. They’re hit of miss Saturday, and even if you do get some rain, it won’t be a washout. The storm chance Sunday favors late afternoon/early evening. With the heat coming in on Sunday, most of the day is fine for the beach or pool, just keep an eye to the sky late in the day. Cape Cod and Cape Ann will still be in the 70s, so much cooler at the coast. Enjoy the nice weather!