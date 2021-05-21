Summer Preview This Weekend

This weekend brings the heat and the humidity, with Sunday bringing a dose of both and our chance at our first 90° day of 2021.

Before we dive into this weekend’s forecast, let’s talk about your Friday evening — great for your outdoor evening plans whether you’re planning on outdoor dining or heading to Polar Park to catch the WooSox game.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds after midnight and those clouds stick around for Saturday. Overnight lows only slip into the 50s.

Saturday features mainly cloudy skies with highs stretching into the upper 80s with a southwest wind. Both weekend days feature a chance for isolated thunderstorm in the evening.

Some of these storms could be on the strong side, with strong to damaging wind gusts being the main threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along and northwest of the Mass Pike under a marginal risk for some severe storms Sunday afternoon/evening, so just be weather aware for your outdoor plans both weekend evenings.

With the heat and humidity building in through the second half of the weekend, and along with more sunshine expected for Sunday, that will be the fuel for some stronger thunderstorms possible Sunday evening. Plus, a cold front will be diving southbound into southern New England Sunday afternoon/evening, sparking up these isolated showers/storms.

Speaking of more sunshine Sunday, the UV Index will be higher Sunday, so if you’re heading to the beach Sunday, you’ll definitely need the sunscreen.

Much more comfortable and seasonable air returns to kick off the work week. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s inland, 60s at the coast.

This cool down is brief as we make another run for the 90s Wednesday.

