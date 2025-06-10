After a rough start to the week, we’re going to turn things around for second half of it. Sunshine will come back for the next few days and temperatures will return to summer levels.

With the blue skies, temperatures for most of us will return to the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, a bit cooler on the Cape — but still incredibly nice. Skies will be bright so if you’re outside enjoying the summer like weather, remember that sunscreen, the UV index is an 8 both Wednesday and Thursday, meaning sunburn in 30 minutes or less in the afternoon sun.

Friday stays mild with a few more clouds in the mix, an overall partly cloudy day. Then things cool down pretty significantly heading into the weekend, falling well below normal. Rain chances return mainly for Saturday, though a spot shower is possible on Sunday too. Keep in mind, we’re still four days out from that so let’s cross our fingers we see improvements as we get closer. We’ll have finer weekend details in the days to come.