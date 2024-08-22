Mother Nature gave us a nice treat this week with fall like air to kick off the release of the pumpkin spice latte! Hopefully you enjoyed your nice, warm PSL because we’ll be back to sipping iced coffee this weekend. Which, even as a fall lover, is nice because I’m not totally ready to let go of summer just yet. We have another cool, fall-like night tonight with temperatures falling back down into the 50s under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow is a beautiful, classic late August day. We’ll have sunshine, warm temperatures (almost spot on the average) and low humidity!

That humidity will eventually make a comeback but not for a few days, so we’ll get through the weekend before we start to notice the mugginess return. For some of us sensitive to humidity, you might notice a hint of it Sunday, but I think most of us will find the weekend to be pretty comfortable.

We’re back to summer mode this weekend with temperatures heading back to the 80s under dry and sunny skies*. Yes, that asterisk is intentional, it’s not my fat fingers. The sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday will be a hazy sunshine with a pretty good deck of cirrus clouds taking over for the weekend. It’ll still have that sunny feel, but the skies won’t be nice and blue, it’ll be that faded, milky looking sky.

There will be just the slightest cooling on the beaches this weekend, with temperatures topping out in the 70s with that hazy sunshine. Overall though, a good final weekend to enjoy the beaches before the kids get back into school mode.