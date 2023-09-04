After back to back beautiful summer days to kick off this Labor Day Weekend, we’ll do it again today with another dry and warm afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Temps rebound into the mid to upper 80s again, albeit, a bit cooler at the coast. At the coast, including around Boston, temps reach in the low 80s midday, then fade back into the 70s with a freshen sea breeze developing this afternoon. Overall, a great pool/beach day across the region to close the books on the holiday weekend.

Full on summer mode continues much of this week with temps in the mid 80s to near 90. We’ll likely peak the heat and humidity Thursday, before fading back a bit to end the week and head into the weekend. By Thursday, an isolated late-day storm is possible, with a few scattered showers and storms returning to the forecast by Friday afternoon, into the weekend.