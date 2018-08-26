Summer Scorcher This Week

After such a gorgeous summery weekend across southern New England, it’s time to head back to work, and for the heat and the humidity to return. With three consecutive days with highs in the 90s, we’re tracking a heat wave possibly on our hands.

Monday features highs on either side of 90°, with dewpoints into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday, paired with oppressive humidity, will feature heat indices near 100° at times. If you are working outside for an extended period of time through midweek, make sure to take plenty of water breaks.

Thursday will still be hot and humid, but will likely fall shy of 90° as a cold front sweeps in from the north. This will bring scattered showers and storms as the front approaches. By the time it reaches southern New England, it will likely be closer to sunset.

We finally cool off Friday under mostly cloudy skies and some scattered showers. Highs will only reach into the mid to upper 70s.

For Labor Day Weekend, the farther inland you are, the more likely you’ll run into a few showers Saturday, with Sunday featuring a few showers as well. At this point, Labor Day Weekend does not look to be a washout, with more dry times for those outdoor plans. We’ll know more as we get closer to the the unofficial end to the summer season.

-Meteorologist Jackie Layer