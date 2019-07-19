Summer Scorcher Upon Us

An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued across the Bay State, but does not include the Cape and the Islands – a Heat Advisory has been issued for Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard.

The extreme heat warnings/watches begin noon today and continue through Sunday evening, so if you could, be sure to limit your time outside, but if you have to be outdoors, be sure to take plenty of water breaks and seek the shade to cool your body off.

The extreme heat warnings are in response to the prolonged high humidity and hot temperatures through the weekend. A few spots will reach the triple digits, with heat index values between 105-110°. It will feel quite oppressive so it is imperative to take the precautions and heed the warnings.

Now, don’t let the comfortable, calm and cloudy conditions this morning fool you, dewpoints climb to near 70 later today, with high temperatures near 90. Saturday is the peak of the heat and humidity, continuing into Sunday with not much relief through the overnight hours.

Sun-filled skies are in the forecast for Saturday with Sunday featuring a few more clouds and a chance for a few thunderstorms as a cold front tries to battle with the oppressive airmass over southern New England.

The showers/storm chances linger into Monday, but the rest of the week looks refreshing, with less humidity and highs closer to normal- into the 80s.