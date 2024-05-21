We kick off this Tuesday morning with areas of low clouds and fog, but that won’t last too long as sunshine breaks out by mid morning (8-10am). With that said, along the south coast, the areas of fog may take until midday to thin out a bit as higher dew points over the chilly ocean waters continues to form patchy coastal fog.



Once the sun breaks out, temps are set to soar, away from the south coast, as many towns and cities run up into the low to mid 80s. In fact, upper 80s to near 90 degree readings are likely across northern Mass and southern NH. While a late-day/evening shower or storm is possible across NH and northern Mass, much of the time is rain-free.

Tomorrow, we’ll do it again and be even warmer for most. If Boston misses 80 today, it won’t tomorrow as highs top off in the mid 80s with near 90 degree air northwest of the city.

The warmth continues right through the end of the week, although humidity will be lower Friday after a cold front passes Thursday night with some isolated to scattered showers/storms along and ahead of it Thursday afternoon/evening.

Saturday looks to be the warmest part of the weekend as highs are still well into the 70s to near 80. At some point, a few spotty showers/storm are possible Saturday or Sunday, but much of those days still look rain-free. We’ll fine tune the Holiday weekend forecast as we get closer to it. Enjoy the warmer air for now.