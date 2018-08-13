Summer Set To Resume

Gloomy start to the week after a gloomy weekend….eesh…..a real case of The Mondays if your not focused. These were the temps this afternoon, more typical of September 13th than August 13th!



Adding insult to injury were all the clouds, fog & drizzly mist. At least this little stretch of cloudy, rainy weather as been a nice break from that searing heat! Fear not lovers of summer, this does not mark the beginning of fall. In fact, this rain out there this evening is out ahead of a warm front that will be bringing summer back to New England as soon as tomorrow.



That front will start tomorrow where it ends today so plan on morning clouds, drizzle and fog but that front will head for New Hampshire by afternoon and in doing so will bring the sunshine back with it! That sunshine–even in a partial state will boost temps back to where we should be for this time of year…



…of course, with warmer temps, being outside will feel more uncomfortable than recent days. Also, with the warm & humid air (as well as a warm front nearby) look for a few isolated showers & storms. Should be decent day for outdoor activities tho. As for the rest of the week, we are still in somewhat of an unsettled pattern, but the mentions (@’s) of raindrops and lightning are scattered in nature—no washout weather anticipated. As of this evening…weekend looking good….real good.



Summer is flying by, make the most of it these next few weeks!

~JR