For the unofficial start of summer, we have summer weather moving in. The difference is already apparent this morning with temperatures running in the 60s and dew points in the 60s as well. That means a milder and muggier day ahead. Although a few early morning light showers/patches of drizzle have been across Southeast Mass, much of the region is rain-free and much of the day turns out that way. Clouds breaks for some sun, and where we catch the most breaks of sun (away from SE Mass), temps will be the warmest. Expect highs to near 80 in Boston and low to mid 80s northwest of the city. Cooler, 60s to near 70, along the South Coast.



Scattered showers move in overnight tonight as temps remain in the 60s with low clouds, patchy fog. That’s how we’ll start tomorrow morning, clouds, patchy fog and even a few Cape Cod showers. With that said, a good chunk of tomorrow, from 8am – 4pm, turns out to be dry across eastern Mass. Near and northwest of 495, watch for scattered storms to develop by 2pm, those storms build and push closer to I-95/coast by 4-5pm. A few storms may produce gusty winds and small hail. So if you do have a pool day/bbq planned, keep an eye to the sky in the afternoon.

Sunday and Memorial Day look great. Low humidity Sunday with temps in the 70s coast, low 80s inland. Monday will be hotter, 86-90 inland, 75-80 coast. Humidity stays in check, so despite the heat, it’ll a comfortably warm day. Certainly a lot warmer than last Memorial Day Weekend when it rained and highs we stuck in the 50s to low 60s.