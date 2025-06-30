Once the low clouds and fog burned off yesterday, temps took off with many towns and cities away from the coast running in the mid 80s to low 90s. As humidity dropped off a bit, it was a very nice afternoon to hit the pools.



Today, we’ll have another nice pool/beach day ahead as temps run up to around 90 inland and mid 70s to low 80s near the coast. It’ll be a dry day from start to finish.



Overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning, the humidity surges with low clouds and patchy fog forming. We’ll also track a few isolated showers early tomorrow morning with a warm front lifting through. On the other side of that front, dew points surge into the low to mid 70s tomorrow. Temps also jump up to near 90 by the afternoon as mid to late morning sun breaks out, sending the temps up.

With the heat and humidity, and an approaching late-day front, a few isolated storms get going by mid afternoon with more widespread action inland late-day. A few or those storms could be locally strong with damaging gusts/downpours.

Wednesday looks warm and a bit less humid with another good pool/beach day. Thursday is warm again, but we’ll watch for some scattered late afternoon and evening storms to develop out ahead of a front.



As the front sweeps through Thursday night, low humidity comes crashing in for the 4th of July. Dew points will drop off into the 40s to near 50. Highs Friday rebound to near 80 with that low humidity and a mix of sun and cumulus clouds. Right now, I’m leaving the forecast dry for Southern New England as the best shot of some instability scattered showers/storms favors central and northern New England, where the core of the cold air aloft resides. Keep that in mind if you’re heading to the Lakes Region/mountains.

Saturday looks great for the pools and beaches again as humidity stays on the lower side. Sunday favors a very warm and mainly dry day too. All and all, it’s a solid 7 day forecast with a long holiday weekend in it as summer settles in nicely this week.