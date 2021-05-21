Summer Settles In… 90 By Sunday

While we start off with cloudier skies this morning and even a few spotty sprinkles, we’ll feel summers surge continuing this afternoon as highs head for the lower to middle 80s. Warmest temps will be from Boston, north and west. It’ll be much cooler near the south coast of New England and across Cape Ann. 65-70 there.

This weekend, it’s all about the warmth building in! While it’ll be cool across Cape Ann and Cape Cod again tomorrow, 60s to near 70, it’ll be very warm inland, mid to upper 80s. As the heat builds, 90 in within reach Sunday as summer sun sizzles with increasing humidity too. Sunday will be the warmer of the two days at the beach too. Those ocean temps are still chilly (50s) though, so no doubt you’ll cool jumping in the water!

Showers and storms are few and far between this weekend, but the chances are not 0. A few spot showers are possible early tomorrow, but the highest risk for a thunderstorm will be after 4pm both Saturday and Sunday. That’s when about 30% of us pick up a passing shower or storm. A few of the storms Sunday could be strong, out ahead of a cold front that’ll cool us back into the 60s to low 70s on Monday.