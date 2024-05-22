For the first time this year, we cracked 80 degrees in Boston with a high clocking in at 84.

Today, we’ll be close to, but may fall just shy of 90 as highs head for the upper 80s. Northwest of Boston, many towns and cities will peak in the 89-92 range, with the hottest locations favoring the Nashoba and Merrimack Valley. Along the south coast, it’ll be quite a bit cooler, 60s to near 70 along the water.

Sunshine wins out today too with a high UV index. No storms fire across the region late today either, unlike yesterday. There is an air quality alert in place for parts of the region as ground level ozone may approach or exceed unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

Tomorrow, we’ll run in the mid to upper 80s with some sun and building clouds. The humidity peaks with dew points well into the 60s and the combination of higher humidity, warm air, and an incoming cold front, will allowing for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. We’ll watch to see if a few of the storms are locally strong to severe with strong winds and hail the main risk.

On the other side of the cold front, temps still run in the low to mid 80s Friday, however, the humidity drops off quite a bit as dew points fade back into the 40s and 50s.

Saturday looks solid, with partly sunny skies and highs near 80 inland, near 70 at the coast.

A spot shower/storm is possible by Sunday, but a better chance moves in Monday.