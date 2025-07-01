With the surge of high humidity, scattered showers and storms move through today. In terms of timing, the first batch of spotty showers/storms move through early this morning, with another round of scattered storms developing mid afternoon on. In between the rounds, mid morning to mid afternoon, we’ll catch some breaks of sun that’ll send temps up into the mid 80s to near 90 away from the south coast. Add in the high humidity, with dew points 70-75, and it’ll feel uncomfortable at times. The main risk with showers and storms today is localized downpours, but a few late afternoon/evening storms could produce strong winds/hail as well, especially across the interior.

Scattered showers and storms still run through tonight and some of those showers linger across Southeast Mass into tomorrow morning. Morning clouds thin out for some midday/afternoon sun tomorrow, brightest north of the Pike. Mostly cloudy skies likely linger into the afternoon near the south coast. Temps tomorrow run into the mid 80s to near 90, warmest across northern Mass and southern NH. 70s along the south coast.

Thursday looks fairly solid through mid afternoon, however, some scattered storms develop late afternoon and into the evening. Those storms will be out ahead of a front the sweeps through overnight.

As the front sweeps through Thursday night, low humidity comes crashing in for the 4th of July. Dew points will drop off into the 40s to near 50. Highs Friday rebound to near 80 with that low humidity and a mix of sun and cumulus clouds. Right now, I’m leaving the forecast dry for Southern New England as the best shot of some instability scattered showers/storms favors central and northern New England, where the core of the cold air aloft resides. Keep that in mind if you’re heading to the Lakes Region/mountains.

Saturday looks great for the pools and beaches and golf courses. Ditto for Sunday, although Sunday will get hot and more humid with highs back to near 90. So maybe more pool/beach vs golf by the afternoon.





