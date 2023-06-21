A bit of a crisp feel to the air early on this Wednesday morning as temps kick off the day in the 40s and 50s. Just like yesterday highs will hold in the 60s at the coast to low to mid 70s inland. With that said, we’ll catch more sunshine as the chance for scattered showers is NOT in the forecast today. Sure, temps run about 6-10 degrees below average, but the overall start to summer is solid. Yes, astronomical Summer starts at 10:57am today. Enjoy!

Clouds increase tomorrow and some shower action is possible with the highest chance across CT, RI and SE Mass. Highs tomorrow run from the mid 60s along the south coast to the mid 70s in southern NH.

Humidity ramps up Friday as a pattern that features isolated to scattered storms develops across the area. As warmth and humidity surge into New England, it’ll no doubt start to feel like the start of summer as highs head into the mid 70s to mid 80s (coolest south coast). In terms of the stormy pattern… yes, it’ll be unsettled at times, but you’ll still get many dry hours in there too.

With a ton of water vapor in the atmosphere, any storms that do form will be capable of producing a lot of rain in a short amount of time, so watch for those localized downpours.