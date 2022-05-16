Summer’s surge certainly came in over the weekend as high temps jumped into the 80s for many. That airmass is still with us this morning as we start mild and muggy with temps in the 50s and 60s. Fog this morning has been prevalent across Buzzards Bay and the Cape and Islands, as well as the Merrimack Valley and southern NH. That fog will lift mid to late morning.



Temps today run very similar to Sunday with highs in the 70s at the coast, low to mid 80s inland. A few showers pop up early this afternoon northwest of Boston, but the risk for more widespread thunderstorms won’t move into New England until late today. The highest chance for damaging wind gusts and hail will be across Western New England late this afternoon. By early this evening, storms start to weaken from west to east once they enter Worcester County around 6-7pm and moved toward the coast by 8-9pmish.



The storms that move through this evening are along and ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, humidity comes crashing down as dew points fall off a cliff by tomorrow. Temps slide back into the low to mid 70s for a few days too, seasonable for the time of year.

The heat does return next weekend, as highs likely surge to near 90 on Saturday. A few storms are possible Sunday with temps near 80.