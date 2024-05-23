Straight up, right into summer mode yesterday as highs for many locations topped off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. While we fell just shy of 90 in Boston, the 89 degree high was the warmest of the year by a wide margin. Add in a ton of sun and manageable humidity, it sure would be nice to bottle up a few repeats of this over the summer weekends.

Today, the summer warmth and humidity return, but so does the chance for showers and storms. Initially, early this morning, a few quick moving showers/storms will move through with brief downpours and the chance for some lightning/thunder. After a mainly dry mid morning to lunch, we’ll renew the thunder threat early this afternoon. The storms this afternoon will have more warmth and humidity to work with, allowing for a few storms to be locally strong/severe with strong winds and hail. The more widespread risk from these storms will be localized downpours and lightning. It won’t take long for them to get going too, 1-2pm ish. While there may be another late-day/evening passing shower or storm, we’ll still catch a lot of dry hours later this afternoon too. Highs run up into the mid 80s with dew points in the 60s.

Overnight, we’ll dry out and lower the humidity, allowing for some really nice and comfy air Friday and Saturday. While we’ll start with some mid to high level clouds Friday morning, returning sun by the afternoon will make for a great finish to the workweek. Highs tomorrow run in the low to mid 80s and push back to near 80 Saturday and Sunday. Sunday, the humidity does come back up a bit and we’ll track a few spotty pop-up showers/storm, but still many dry hours. Showers/storm chance is higher Memorial Day, especially in the afternoon, through the night and into Tuesday AM.





