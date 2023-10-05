What a week we’ve had to kick off the month of October! While the leaf change may have it looking like October outside, it certainly doesn’t feel like it… at least for now. That will change by the weekend and next week. Tonight, we’ll stay on the warm and muggy train like the last couple of nights. That low level humidity and moisture will once again lead to fog out the door early tomorrow morning. Clouds will increase overnight, which combined with fog and higher humidity will keep our overnight low temperatures on the warm side.

Tomorrow will still bring above average temperatures, but you’ll notice some changes with more clouds than what we’ve seen the last few days. A mostly cloudy sky returns, and while not as warm as the last few days, temperatures will climb back above average to the lower 70s — we should be in the mid 60s.

The clouds are ahead of our rain chances that will return for the first part of your weekend. Saturday looks to be cloudy with a few showers, but there’s some promising news from what the forecast looked like earlier in the week. Our rain chances are coming from a combination of a cold front to our west and Tropical Storm Phillippe to our east. Phillippe will stay out to sea and churn up our seas but that’s as close as it’ll get. That said, the cold front will try to pull some of the rain and moisture from Phillippe into it, and work in tandem to bring wet weather back to New England on Saturday.

Earlier this week, it looked like that “merge” of the cold front and Phillippe’s moisture would happen over southern New England. Now it looks like that will happen over northern New England. While that doesn’t mean our weekend will be dry, it does mean it will be a lot drier than it once looked. We’re essentially threading the needle between the two systems, which means there will be steadier and heavier rain both to the east and west of us on Saturday. While central Massachusetts and the 95 Corridor show at least some promise, the same cannot be said just a few miles away for the Berkshires and the Cape, where showers will be heavier and more numerous on Saturday.

The rain is moving pretty quickly, and while Saturday night looks wet, most of the rain will be gone by Sunday morning. Those across southern New Hampshire may have a lingering shower until about 8am but other than that Sunday is a drier, and much cooler day!

As mentioned earlier, part of our rain maker is a cold front and boy you’ll feel that on Sunday. Not only is it a shot of reality for Sunday and Monday with cooler temperatures, but it’ll be pretty breezy as well, making the second half of the holiday weekend rather brisk. After the week we had, it’ll probably feel quite jarring despite being more typical of October than what we’ve had in October so far.

Temperatures already have begun the decline from the 80s yesterday, to upper 70s today, to the lower 70s tomorrow. Temperatures will continue to step down the next several days through the holiday weekend. But notice that average high of 66°. The air we’ll have in place through Columbus Day Weekend will be closer to that average than this week has been. Welcome to fall!