Summer Sun and Heat

Winds kick back out of the south today, and as morning fog and low clouds burn off by 10am, sunshine will launch temps to the upside. Without the east wind today, it’ll be quite a bit warmer this afternoon as highs run in the upper 80s and lower 90s across much of southern New England, away from the south coast.

Low clouds and fog reform overnight as high humidity remains in place. Dew points head up toward 70 by tomorrow and that high humidity will help fuels scattered afternoon storms as energy from our west heads in.

Post scattered storms tomorrow afternoon/evening, less humid air races in tomorrow night, allowing for a warm, but comfortable day Thursday. From time to time, a few pop-up storms are possible late-week, but much of the time is rain-free. The best chance for a storm is Thursday night, Friday afternoon and again on Sunday. With this said, again, much of the time is dry.