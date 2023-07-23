After a gorgeous day yesterday, we’ll do it again today! This really is our first full nice weekend since Memorial Day, so we’re due for this. Sunshine will be out in full force today with temperatures climbing to the 80s. There’s not much wind, so not enough to hold off the sea breeze. It’s not a straight push of east wind so it’ll take time for the onshore wind to kick in. If you’re on the coast you’ll probably make a quick jump to the low 80s then settle back to the 70s once the sea breeze sets in later today.

Yesterday was a great beach day and today will be a repeat of it. South of Cape Ann, water temperatures are really making some nice ground, especially in Buzzard’s Bay and Nantucket Sound where buoys are reporting water temperatures well into the 70s! Rip current risk is low today and waves are only about 2-3 feet. Enjoy!

Tomorrow will be another summer gem! Sun is back to kick off the work week and temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, with everyone climbing to the 80s, but some spots getting close to 90°.

If upper 80s and low 90s are what you look forward to in the summer then this week is a good one! We’ll stay sunny and (mostly) dry this week as heat continues to build in as the week goes on. The only rain chance this week is a few late day storms on Tuesday.

As the heat builds this week, so will the humidity… kind of. The dew point will climb day by day, heading back to the 60s. Now this isn’t back to what we’ve dealt with for the first half of the month with many days having dew points in the 70s, the tropical air. But we will climb back to the 60s which is that more typical summertime humidity.

As we build the heat by the second half of the upcoming week, it’s possible/likely that some towns will see another heat wave. Remember, an official heat wave is three days in a row (or more) of 90°. Boston has only seen two 90° days so far this summer and they weren’t consecutive, so the 90s have been a little bit harder to come by this year in Boston. While some towns may get a heat wave Wednesday-Friday this upcoming week, I don’t think Boston will. We’ll probably fall short on the coast on Wednesday, so even if we climb to the 90s Thursday and Friday, it won’t be enough for our first heat wave.

On average, Boston sees two heat waves each year. Now just because it’s been a slow start to the heat, that doesn’t mean we don’t have any hope to get there. We still have all of August to go. Last year, Boston saw two heat waves, but if that seems low to you it’s probably because they were very long heat waves. We had one that went on for six days and another that was seven! So while that is still just technically two heat waves, they were well beyond the needed three consecutive days.