After a round of showers and storms dropped localized downpours overnight, we’ll dry out quickly this morning as the shield of rain pulls away from our coast early. Low clouds and fog will breaks for some sun by mid to late morning, and that’ll allow temps to soar into the low to mid 80s. While we start off muggy, the humidity will lower a bit this afternoon as dew points fall into the mid 50s from the mid to upper 60s as of early this morning. Overall, expect a nice, summery afternoon ahead with the only risk of a pop-up shower favoring locations northwest of 495.

Tomorrow won’t be quite as warm, mid to upper 70s with just a few spotty pop-up showers in the afternoon. Most of the day is still dry.

If showers are to become more widespread, the highest chance for that will be late overnight Wednesday, through Thursday morning. We’ll hold temps down into the mid 60s to near 70 Thursday with the coolest temps near the coast. We’ll watch to see how close a wave of low pressure tracks to us to increase those rain chances.

Friday, into the weekend looks good with mainly dry weather, near seasonable temps and low humidity.