Summer Sun to Summer Soup

Let’s make it back to back to back nice days as the sunshine rolls on today with temps running into the 70s and lower 80s. It’ll be coolest at the coast, especially across the Cape, where we do have some locally dense fog to burn off first. In fact, a dense fog advisory is in place until 8am for coastal SE Mass for that fog.

Some clouds work in late this afternoon and eventually thicken and lower overnight tonight as high humidity surges in as well. Late tonight, a spot shower is possible too with even a few spotty showers and storms possible tomorrow as a high humidity, soupy air mass, will cover southern New England. Dew points near 70 tomorrow, which is a tropical feel to the air. With so much moisture in place, any shower/thunderstorm that pops, will be capable of producing a downpour.

The rain won’t be all day by any stretch, but even in the morning, I wouldn’t rule out a passing storm, followed by breaks of midday/early afternoon sun, followed by another spotty late-day shower or storm. Temps near 80 degree with any breaks of sun.

Saturday starts mild and muggy but turns cool late in the day, especially at the coast. As winds turn onshore and temps drop, that front will trigger a few showers/storms with localized downpours. Most of those occur away from the coast.

We turn cooler Sunday and stay cool for much of next week. We’ll watch to see long close a couple areas of low pressure get to Southern New England, but I’d plan on seeing some wet weather to compliment that chilly ocean wind on Monday and Tuesday.

