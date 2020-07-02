Summer Sun Today, Cooler Weekend Start

Areas of dense fog mix out by mid morning today, then the summer’s sun will warm us up quickly, with temps jumping up well into the 80s. Although much of the day is rain-free, there will be a few isolated storms popping up late this afternoon/early this evening. About 20% of us pick up on rain, which is much less widespread than yesterday. Overall, a much better pool/beach day, just keep an eye on the sky later today.

We start Friday off warm and humid, temps 70s to near 80 by mid to late morning and then backtrack into the 60s to near 70 in the afternoon as a cold front drops in the the northeast. With that front, scattered showers and storms fire up, mainly inland, producing localized downpours.

That cooler, damp marine air linger into Saturday morning with low clouds to start the day. Areas of light showers/drizzle are possible in the morning across Southeast Mass, followed by a drier afternoon. It’ll be cool overall with highs in the 70s as winds off the water run 10-20mph. Sunday is the warmer weekend day with highs back into the 80s.