After a damp and dreary start on Sunday, clouds were slow to erode, making for a relatively cool day by July standards. Today, it’s a fresh start to the work week with a fresh new weather pattern settling in for the next couple of days. The good news, if it’s the start of your vacation week, we have a couple solid beach/pool days both today and tomorrow.





While locally dense fog is out there this morning, by mid morning, that fog will burn off, allowing for partly to mostly sunny skies to win out. Temps today run up in the 85-90 range, even at the coast as winds from the west to northwest won’t allow the sea breeze to kick in.

Highs tomorrow run 85-90 again. It’ll turn a bit cooler at the coast with sea breezes kicking in. The storm risk is low through mid afternoon, but a few late afternoon storms are possible. Showers and storms are likely more widespread tomorrow evening and tomorrow night.





While a few early morning showers are possible Wednesday, it’ll be mostly dry again. However, we’ll be on the other side of a cool front, and the temp change will be noticeable with highs in the the 70s.



Shower and thunderstorms are possible late Thursday/Thursday night before Friday-Sunday looks mostly dry with temps in the 70s to near 80.



Sure, we do have a few chances of showers and storms this week, but you’ll find the bulk of the time dry, allowing for a solid vacation week overall.