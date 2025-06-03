After a comfy cool start, temps jump up quickly today with low humidity and a lot of sunshine in place. Temps this afternoon near 80 inland and will hold near 70 along the coast with a sea breeze kicking in. As we get close to sunset, more smoke in the sky starts to advance in, allowing for a colorful sunset on that western horizon.

Tonight, it’s comfortable again with lows in the 50s.



We’ll step up the temps and the humidity a couple notches as highs rebound into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Dew points drift up to around 60 too, adding some mugginess to the forecast. Skies will have a smoky haze to them as wildfire smoke from the Canadian wildfires grace us. It’s affect on near surface air quality is modest, as most of the smoke is vertically integrated (above surface).

Thursday is the peak of the heat with temps in the lower 90s just away from the coast, 80s near the coast and 70s down across the Cape and Islands. Although a spot showers/storm is possible northwest of Boston in the afternoon, much of the region looks to start and finish the day rain-free.

Friday is very warm and humid with scattered storms developing in the afternoon. The weekend will likely start unsettled too with showers and storms likely on Saturday. Exact timing will be determined by where the front sets up and how/where any wave of low pressure tracks along it.

Sunday does look better overall, highs run in the 70s then.