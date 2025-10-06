What a weekend we had for ourselves! If you love your summer warmth, we had it, and despite it being October, it was another pool/beach type weekend as highs surged into the 70s and 80s.

Today, we’ll do it again as highs head back into the low to mid 80s after morning patchy fog burns off for a mainly sunny day.





Temps still near 80 tomorrow with patchy fog to sunshine and a bit of a gusty breeze out of the southwest, 20-30mph on the higher gusts.

Rain arrives by Wednesday morning with a cold front slipping through. That rain will be widespread with some locally heavier showers dropping 0.50″+ for many by the time it wraps up. It’ll wrap up in the afternoon near and northwest of Boston and linger the longest near the south coast. Temps hold in the 60s.

We’re back to some crisp, chillier air Thursday and Friday and then bounce back into the mid to upper 60s for Saturday. We’ll be dry Thursday – Saturday, then watch to see how close a coastal storms gets to New England for the 2nd half of the long holiday weekend. If it’s close enough, then we’ll start track some rain and coastal wind by Sunday afternoon. Something to watch as we near the weekend.