While many of us did pick up some wet weather overnight, we didn’t pick up much. Some towns and cities in northern Mass and NH grabbed a quick 0.25″, but for a lot of locations near and south of the Pike, it was 0.10″ or less.

While we dry out from the rain quickly this morning, the humidity will take a few hours to start to lower, but lower it will. This afternoon will be warm, dry and with comfortable humidity as dew points fade back into the 50s.



Dew points head into the 40s tonight and that’ll set the stage for a much cooler overnight with 40s and 50s widespread.



Crisp air for those crisp apples you’ll pick tomorrow? The weather looks good for that with temps running in the mid 60s overall with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Yes, some wet weather is in the forecast Sunday, but it looks like it’s mostly in the afternoon and evening. Expect any early sun to fade behind thickening clouds before we catch some pm drops heading in.



You like that Fall feel to the air? We’ll have plenty of it next week too.