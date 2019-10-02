Summer To Fall Today

What month is it?… That’s pretty much sums up this morning as we start the day off in the lower to middle 70s with muggy air in place. Aside from an isolated shower or a few sprinkles, much of the morning commute will be dry. This afternoon, however, will be different. Not only will we track more widespread scattered showers that locally drop 0.25-0.50″ of rain, but we’ll also track crashing temps as we max out around lunchtime then backtrack to near 60 by the evening commute. The graphic below shows our midday maxes before the slide back later this afternoon.

As cooler air continues to filter in, we start tomorrow off in the 40s and only recover into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Clouds win out and even a few scattered light showers/sprinkles are possible in the afternoon. A more widespread, steadier rain is likely overnight into early Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, we’re dry.

The weekend looks bright with a frosty start in the burbs Saturday morning, followed by an afternoon with temperatures near 60. We’ll be in the mid 60s Sunday as more afternoon clouds move in. Great apple/pumpkin picking weather overall.