A surge of summer is set to settle back in today as highs head up into the mid 80s for many this afternoon. Before we get there though, there will be a few scattered mid morning passing showers/storm, mainly north and west of Boston. Those tend to fade out by late morning/midday and as a mix of sun and clouds win out this afternoon, temps will soar. Humidity moves up a notch too. While many of us won’t see another storm this afternoon, a few spots in far northeastern Mass and southeastern NH could pick up a late-day thunderstorm.

It’ll be a mild night with clouds increasing by daybreak tomorrow. Showers and storms fill in quickly in the morning with localized downpours mid to late morning possible. In the afternoon, showers and storms will be more isolated/scattered, but some of the late afternoon storms across the interior (Worcester County points west) could pack a punch with gusty winds and locally torrential rain). It’ll be very muggy too with dew points reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Beyond tomorrow, we’ll track a few scattered showers at times Friday, through the weekend, although no day looks to be a washout. Scattered showers are most prevalent in the afternoon, coinciding with the daytime heating/instability of the day. It’ll be a seasonable weekend too with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.











