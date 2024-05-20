Alright, now that we’re past the weekend, time for the weather to improve. Sound familiar right? Today, we’ll watch patchy low clouds and fog break for some sun. As that happens, temperatures will jump up to near 60 at the coast to low to mid 70s inland. It’ll be coolest across eastern Mass again with an onshore wind and low clouds may linger across Southeast Mass until midday too, holding temps down.

Tomorrow, winds turn out of the southwest and that means it’ll be a warm day for many more of us, including in Boston as we take a run to near 80 degrees and low to mid 80s northwest of the city. Along the south coast, it’ll be cool, in the 60s thanks to that southwest breeze of the water.

Wednesday, add another 5 degrees and that’ll put temps near 90 across northern Mass, mid 80s in Boston and 65-70 again along the south coast.



Thursday, low to mid 80s are back, but the chance for some scattered showers and storms bubbles up in the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

The other side of that front, temps fade back into the 70s to near 80 Friday with lowering humidity. Saturday and Sunday are looking dry now with highs in the 70s Saturday and 60s to near 70 Sunday.