It’s beautiful out there this morning! Enjoy the summerlike temperatures today, because temperatures tumble overnight. It’ll stay cooler and cloudy with showers tomorrow.

Can you spot the cold front? Boston down to Houston is in the warm air mass. The frontal boundary is locking the colder air off to our west. The cold front moves southeast later today. We stay dry, and won’t notice the drop in temperatures until overnight and tomorrow. An area of low pressure will form and ride along the front bringing us rain tomorrow and Monday.

It’s a 50/50 weekend. The bright start and mild overnights lows have been a great launching pad to get us into the upper 70s/low 80s. Overnight we fall into the upper 40s/low 50s. Target the morning hours tomorrow. We’re mainly dry with a few sprinkles. Showers arrive by midday/afternoon and linger the rest of the day.

It’ll rain most of Monday, but clear out for Halloween. Temperatures will be much cooler in the upper 40s!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black