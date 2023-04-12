How about that weather yesterday? Low humidity and a ton of sunshine allowed temps to launch into the mid to upper 70s, providing Boston and many towns and cities with the first 70 degree day of the year. With the really low relative humidity and a gusty wind, the brush fire danger was high, and again will be today. Once again a red flag warning is in place… no cigarettes out the window and no fire pits/outdoor burning today.

Highs this afternoon fall a few degrees shy of yesterday’s, but still a mild day overall.

Tomorrow, it’s a full send into summer as most towns and cities crack 80. Mid 80s will be common away from the immediate coast, but even beach temps likely reach well into the 70s with the exception for parts of Cape Cod and Cape Ann.

Friday is very warm again inland, but likely a lot cooler at the coast. Late morning temps warm well into the 70s at the coast, then an ocean breeze knocks temps back into the 60s to 50s by mid to late afternoon. Meantime, inland, we warm into the low to mid 80s by early afternoon before any cooling east wind pushes through.

The weekend does turn cooler with Saturday the nicer of the two days as highs near 70 inland and run 55-60 at the coast. Sunday features scattered showers and temps in the 50s to near 60.

Marathon Monday will start cool and damp with morning showers. We may dry out in the afternoon and temps jump back into the 60s then.