Summer Warmth & Humidity, Rain Ahead

Heading toward October and August? Well, it at least feels like we’re back tracking into summer weather this morning as temperatures start near 70 and dew points run well into the 60s. It’ll be a warm and humid day with highs near 80 away from the coast and hold in the 70s at the coast. While a few isolated showers, even a brief downpour, are possible, a good chunk of the day will be dry. Pretty much the same for tomorrow.

The best chance for a widespread soaking rain will come Tuesday night – Wednesday night as a couple waves of low pressure move up the coast, using the ample water vapor in place to wring out some downpours and strong, gusty storms. The axis of heaviest rain favors interior New England, but even near the coast, there’s a decent shot of picking up at least an inch of rain. Rain tapers predawn Thursday and lowering humidity moves in Thursday afternoon.